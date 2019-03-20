11 players who could leave Hearts this summer As many as 11 players could leave the Hearts first-team squad this summer. Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way. 1. Steven Naismith The talismanic Naismith's loan ends in the summer but Hearts are hopeful of convincing the Scotland international to sign a permanent deal other Buy a Photo 2. Conor Sammon Has featured 27 times for Hearts, scoring twice, but has been sent out on loan three times. Deal is up in the summer and he'll almost certainly depart Tynecastle other Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Edwards Australian midfielder hasn't made a competitive appearance for Hearts. Deal runs until May 2020 but could look to leave this summer for regular football. 0 Buy a Photo 4. Kelby Mason Youngster's deal is up in the summer and with Zdenek Zlamal, Colin Doyle and Kevin Silva ahead of him in the pecking order he may look elsewhere for regular game time other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3