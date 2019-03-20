A general view of Tynecastle ahead of a night game

11 players who could leave Hearts this summer

As many as 11 players could leave the Hearts first-team squad this summer.

Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way.

1. Steven Naismith

The talismanic Naismith's loan ends in the summer but Hearts are hopeful of convincing the Scotland international to sign a permanent deal
2. Conor Sammon

Has featured 27 times for Hearts, scoring twice, but has been sent out on loan three times. Deal is up in the summer and he'll almost certainly depart Tynecastle
3. Ryan Edwards

Australian midfielder hasn't made a competitive appearance for Hearts. Deal runs until May 2020 but could look to leave this summer for regular football.
4. Kelby Mason

Youngster's deal is up in the summer and with Zdenek Zlamal, Colin Doyle and Kevin Silva ahead of him in the pecking order he may look elsewhere for regular game time
