14 games without victory: The worst run of away results in Edinburgh derby history

Hearts and Hibs are currently in the midst of the longest combined run without an away victory in the fixture’s history.

The last away win in the Edinburgh derby was back in 2014. Picture: SNS

Craig Levein’s men travel to Easter Road on Saturday for a 5.30pm kickoff, aiming to break a 14-game record between the two sides.

Since Callum Paterson’s brace earned Hearts a 2-1 at Easter Road in April 2014, the season in which both sides were relegated from the top-flight, neither side has won an away game.

It is a run which has stretched more than 1,700 days - four years and eight months - across the Championship, Premiership and Scottish Cup, with the home side winning on eight occasions and six draws.

Since 1986 there have been two occasions where the run has reached eight games without an away victory, and in the 1930s it reached nine, but in the fixture’s long history it has never got close to the current stretch of 14 games.

As for individual away records, Hearts have twice gone ten games without a win at their rivals, between 1921 and 1930 and then again in the 1970s.

Hibs, meanwhile, have twice reached 11 games without an away win. The first once stretched 13 years, from 1926 to 1939. The second one came between 1989 and 1994.

Currently Hibs are ten without an away win in the fixture, while Hearts’ tally stands at six.

