39 pictures of Hearts v Hibs brawl and fans as controversy recalled

There was a post-match brawl in May when Hearts and Hibs faced off and here we look back at the pictures

The tension is already rising in the Scottish capital with the Edinburgh Derby just a few days away. The battle will be intense and as always, the city will be divided into pockets of green and maroon. Saturday’s clash will mark the first Edinburgh derby Hibs’ boss Nick Montgomery has managed.

Tynecastle will once again host the fixture after it ended 1-1 last time out. Yutaro Oda opened up the scoring within the opening eight minutes but Hibs were able to equalise following a free-kick from Kevin Nesbitt. Nesbitt’s strike was the result of Alex Cochrane’s red card and the Jambos were able to hold on to the draw for 60 minutes of play.

However, much of the drama took place on the sidelines with ex-Hibs manager Lee Johnson having a hot water bottle thrown at him. The now Fleetwood Town manager had been reportedly probing the Hearts’ technical box with the result being the thrown water bottle and an on-pitch entanglement between the players and coaching teams. Ahead of this weekend’s action, here are some of the best moments from that infamous battle back in May.

Derby drama Steven Naismith celebrates the full-time whistle whilst Hibernian manager Lee Johnson watches on

Kicking off Steven Naismith and Lee Johnson clash after the full-time whistle

Getting ugly Steven Naismith turns away as Lee Johnson extends his left arm towards the Hearts boss