News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

39 pictures of Hearts v Hibs brawl and fans as controversy recalled

There was a post-match brawl in May when Hearts and Hibs faced off and here we look back at the pictures

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST

The tension is already rising in the Scottish capital with the Edinburgh Derby just a few days away. The battle will be intense and as always, the city will be divided into pockets of green and maroon. Saturday’s clash will mark the first Edinburgh derby Hibs’ boss Nick Montgomery has managed.

Tynecastle will once again host the fixture after it ended 1-1 last time out. Yutaro Oda opened up the scoring within the opening eight minutes but Hibs were able to equalise following a free-kick from Kevin Nesbitt. Nesbitt’s strike was the result of Alex Cochrane’s red card and the Jambos were able to hold on to the draw for 60 minutes of play.

However, much of the drama took place on the sidelines with ex-Hibs manager Lee Johnson having a hot water bottle thrown at him. The now Fleetwood Town manager had been reportedly probing the Hearts’ technical box with the result being the thrown water bottle and an on-pitch entanglement between the players and coaching teams. Ahead of this weekend’s action, here are some of the best moments from that infamous battle back in May.

Steven Naismith celebrates the full-time whistle whilst Hibernian manager Lee Johnson watches on

1. Derby drama

Steven Naismith celebrates the full-time whistle whilst Hibernian manager Lee Johnson watches on Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Steven Naismith and Lee Johnson clash after the full-time whistle

2. Kicking off

Steven Naismith and Lee Johnson clash after the full-time whistle Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Steven Naismith turns away as Lee Johnson extends his left arm towards the Hearts boss

3. Getting ugly

Steven Naismith turns away as Lee Johnson extends his left arm towards the Hearts boss Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Lee Johnson steps towards the Hearts technical area at full-time

4. Not happy

Lee Johnson steps towards the Hearts technical area at full-time Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Lee JohnsonEdinburghTynecastleDerby