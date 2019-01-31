‘£8.2m is a mammoth effort’ - Foundation of Hearts day a success at Tynecastle

It was Foundation of Hearts day at Tynecastle at the weekend as fans saw the team win 2-0 over St Johnstone and celebrated the impact the organisation has had on the club.

“We don’t have fans, we have The Heart and Soul of Edinburgh”.

It was the message which greeted Hearts fans as they picked up a match programme for Saturday’s fixture with St Johnstone.

The game at the weekend was the second Foundation of Hearts day, an opportunity to raise awareness of the organisation and celebrate its success.

When the players took to the field they were greeted by a packed Wheatfield Stand, decked in maroon and white as supporters waved flags. Following the 2-0 win over the Perth Saints Craig Levein paid tribute to the fans and the foundation.

“I was pleased on the Foundation of Hearts day that the supporters got to see a victory, for all the help they have given the club in recent years,” he said.

With contributions from all over the world, FoH have so far raised more than £8.2million from pledges and are just over a year away from delivering on the terms of the Bidco 1874 agreement which will see the fans take over as majority shareholders of the club.

By the time of the switch, which will see Hearts become the largest fan owned club in the UK, nearly £10million will have been raised.

The Foundation’s chairman Stuart Wallace confirmed that pledges to the are continuing to hold up strong.

“The day went incredibly well, a real success for our members and the club,” he said. “It’s crucial that we recognise the ongoing contribution of the fans and it’s right that we celebrate the progress the club is making, fuelled in part by those contributions.

“Pledges are holding up really well, we are within one per cent of prior year pledge levels and the monthly run rate is very consistent.

“Our feeling is one of excitement for our fans, £8.2million is a mammoth effort but never forget it will be almost £10million at the point of transfer. We want the process to be smooth and uneventful regards day to day business at the club, but rest assured we will be celebrating in style.

“The long term interests of our supporters will then be protected forever, we remain at Tynecastle and then we decide just how big we want this movement to be going forward - exciting times.”

