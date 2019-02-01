'A feisty, full-throttle encounter': Journalists' predictions for Kilmarnock v Hearts

Our online team give their verdict on tonight's Ladbrokes Premiership clash between Kilmarnock and Hearts at Rugby Park ...



Mark Atkinson

I thought Kilmarnock might tail away after the departure of Greg Stewart, but defeating Rangers and a draw at Aberdeen dispels that notion. Hearts are getting their key players and their mojo back. Saturday's triumph over St Johnstone was a good one. I think these two will cancel each other out in what should be quite a good match. Prediction: Draw

Anthony Brown

Hearts are gradually getting their squad back together and, as was always likely to be the case, this is starting to manifest itself in the form of positive results. Four clean-sheet victories in their last five games is a clear sign that they are heading in the right direction once more. With their defence back at full-strength, they have the ability to shut out a Kilmarnock team which, although still a formidable opponent, is likely to be diminished by the loss of Greg Stewart going forward. With Arnaud Djoum and Steven Naismith in good form, I fancy Hearts to eke out a hardfought victory. Prediction: Hearts win

Craig Fowler

Hearts were able to get a victory - and I don't care what Steve Clarke says, Hearts were absolutely the better side and were the only team who looked capable of going on to win the match before the harsh red card given to Gary Dicker - earlier at Rugby Park this season. Part of the reason they were able to look so comfortable at a notoriously hard ground to claim points from was the presence of Uche Ikpeazu and the absence of Greg Stewart, who had yet to complete his move from Birmingham. Without Stewart in the side, I'm not so scared of Kilmarnock's attack, but Hearts could do with that X-factor in their frontline with David Vanecek still getting up to speed. Prediction: Draw.

Neil McGlade

This looks to be top of the bill this weekend. If Hearts harbour any aspirations of catching their opponents and being in the mix for a top-three finish come the business end of the season, victory at Rugby Park would certainly underline that intent. It won't be easy however, Kilmarnock have been ruthless on home turf, blowing teams away with relative ease, such is the standard of Steve Clarke's squad. Hearts turned in a fine display to see off St Johnstone last week and will head west with confidence. Prediction: Draw

Patrick McPartlin

Even allowing for the fact that Hearts have already beaten Killie in their own backyard this season, it could be tougher going for Craig Levein’s side this time around. Steve Clarke’s side are a formidable force on home turf - unbeaten since the start of December with two or three goals scored in every match - and even despite the loss of Greg Stewart, there are goals throughout this Killie team. The absence of Peter Haring will make things harder for Hearts but with key players returning for the Jambos, I wouldn’t count against them getting something from this game. Prediction: Draw

Joel Sked

Steve Clarke's men look like having staying power at the top of the league, even without the x-factor in Greg Stewart. There is a change in mentality at both clubs since they last met at Rugby Park. Despite the returning stars, Hearts have not yet found that rhythm which took them to the top of the league, while Killie have this team spirit and steel which makes it difficult for opponents and gives them an attitude that no team is better than them. I expect a feisty, full-throttle encounter with both sides giving their all and there won't be a lot of time on the ball. The concern that, without Peter Haring, Kilmarnock will win the midfield battle, Alan Power doing what the Austrian does for Hearts. Prediction: Kilmarnock to win 1-0

