‘A well-deserved MOM award’: Hearts fans react to 2-0 win over Hamilton

Hearts fans had plenty to say after securing a 2-0 win over Hamilton going into Saturday’s derby with Hibs

Ian Horsburgh wrote: “Well done. Very comfortable victory.”

Arnaud Djoum celebrates extending Hearts' lead. Picture: SNS Group

William Sutherland added: “Would have liked Clare to have taken the penalty. More attacking today but will have to up our game a lot more for meeting Hibs.”

Stephen Anthony Jones: “Decent but without Naismith we are terrible.”

Connor Preston said: “I think the Hearts supporters are owed a Levein royal rumble. Levein vs McInnes. Levein vs Stewart. Levein vs Rodgers. Win all 3. Get them into the ring man.”

Thought Police on Kickback added: “Naismith missed two penalties so was taken off them. Unsure why next on the pecking order was Smith though.”

TartOfMidlothian had praise for Ben Garuccio: “He had a great game today, a well deserved MOM award.”

BunnyMunro added: “Garuccio’s performance today makes his absence over the last few games ever more strange. Demi [Mitchell] should be worried.

Tazio wrote: “I have to say that having two natural full backs in their preferred positions was the rock the team was build on today. Both of them had excellent games and worked tirelessly for the whole game. Having said that Hamilton really didn’t offer much to the match in general apart from a short spell.”

Combo1874 had a suggestion “I would start Sean Clare instead of MacLean against Hibs. Much more mobile and has pace...MacLean is offering very little at the moment.”