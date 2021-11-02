Aaron Hickey: Ex-Hearts star reveals Steven Naismith chats as he settles in Italy

Aaron Hickey has been a regular in Serie A for Bologna. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Hearts star is a regular in Serie A with Bologna and was called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers later this month.

Hickey has started all 11 matches in the league this campaign and has scored twice.

He alongside the likes of Liam Henderson, Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell who also play abroad are often the subject of much interest around the time of Steve Clarke naming his squad.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course I’d like to play for Scotland,” Hickey told the Scottish Sun.

"It’s massive to play for your country. It’s something I’d really like to do.”

The 19-year-old moved to Bologna from Hearts last summer and has revealed he is still in touch with former team-mates, including Steven Naismith.

“A few of my best pals are at Hearts,” he said."I’ve seen them when I’ve gone home.

"They always text me and so does Steven Naismith, which is really good.

“I’ve been watching their games when I’ve had the chance and they seem to be doing well, which is good. They’re where they should be, in the top league doing well. I’m happy for them.”

Hickey, who is improving his grasp of the Italian language, is enjoying the intricacies of Italian football.

“The game here is more tactical and I think I prefer that,” he said.

“It’s also quite defensive and I’m enjoying it. If you switch off for a second you’re gone.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.