Aaron Hickey signs off for Scotland duty with Bologna goal against Lazio

Aaron Hickey of Bologna celebrates a third goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC v SS Lazio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on October 03, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

The teenager will link up with Scot Gemmil's Scotland under-21 squad this week fresh from his second goal in as many weeks and shackling Serge Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Leiva in a surprise 3-0 win for his side.

It helped Bologna move joint-sixth in Serie A – a position they share with the vanquished Rome side, Juventus and Atalanta.

Hickey, who earned Hearts £1.5m when he moved to Italy last September, added his name to the scoresheet with his third career goal to cap the 3-0 win, bringing a cross-field pass down on his chest and shifting the ball from his left to right and driving an impressive strike low and past former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The defender is in line to receive his first under-21 cap when Scotland face Denmark at his old ground Tynecastle, this week.