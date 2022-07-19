Aaron McEneff explains Perth Glory appeal after A-League club announce his signing from Hearts

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old had a year left on his contract but had indicated a desire to move for more game time. The transfer to Australia was described by Hearts sporting director Joe Savage as “a good deal for the club”.

McEneff told his new club's website: "It’s an opportunity that kind of came up out of the blue and it’s one which really excited myself and my family,” he said.

“For me personally, it’s a massive opportunity to come to Australia, put the purple kit on and play for a club which is showing real ambition to get back to where they want to be in terms of winning trophies and competing at the top end of the table.

“From speaking to [head of recruitment] Andy Keogh, [head coach] Ruben Zadkovich and my agent, I got a really good feeling about what the club wants to do and where they want to go .

“The way Ruben explained to me how he wants his team to play and go about things as a manager fits into the way I play and from speaking to him, he sounds really ambitious.

“The biggest thing I took from the conversation with him was that he’s a winner and he wants to win football matches. I’ve won trophies myself in the past and I want to continue to do so.

“So coming out to Perth, with the club going in that direction and showing that ambition, it’s something that I want to be a part of.”