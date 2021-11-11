Aaron Pressley will be looking to fill the void left by Fraser Hornby in attack for Scotland Under-21s

Steven won 32 caps between 2000 and 2006, when Aaron was in his early years of life, but his record as the most capped Hearts player is about to be eclipsed by Craig Gordon.

However, 20-year-old Brentford Aaron striker insists he's a totally different player to his old man.

Junior Pressley – who could make his Scotland Under-21s debut against Kazakhstan on Friday – said: "I've learned a lot from my dad. I was obviously younger when he was playing so I don't really remember much but he's always talking about football.

"I remember being there when he won the Scottish Cup with Hearts (in 2006) but it's more his management career I remember. I can't really remember going to watch him play for Scotland but I've watched back some of his games and it inspires you.

"Playing for Scotland has got to be something I aim towards. With him playing for Scotland before, he can teach me some of the things that happen in international football and I can learn from that.

"It's been good for me (having a dad who is an ex-player) but I want to be my own player. I'm the complete opposite to him – I'm a striker!"

The Pressleys have a close relationship but Aaron insists his dad is not overbearing in any way when it comes to influencing his career.

He said: "Football is mostly what we talk about. He's always honest with me, that's the main thing.

"He tells me what he thinks but he lets me make my own decisions, whether it be moving away from Aston Villa to Brentford, then moving to Wimbledon on loan."

Pressley, who made three substitute appearances for parent club Brentford last term, is enjoying a regular run of games at League One side AFC Wimbledon this term. He has notched four goals for Mark Robinson's side.

He is relishing being involved with the Scotland Under-21s for the first time as they prepare for their European Championship qualifiers at Tannadice against Kazakhstan on Friday and then Belgium next Tuesday.

