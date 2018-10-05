Aberdeen chairman praises Edinburgh Evening News over Betfred Cup campaign

Aberdeen FC chairman, Stewart Milne, has praised the Edinburgh Evening News and the Evening Express in their campaign to change the SPFL to change the times of the League Cup semi-finals.

Following a campaign which saw coordinated front pages on both local papers, the SPFL bowed to pressure from fans, clubs, politicians and the media moving both semi-final matches.

Hearts now face Celtic on October 28 at Murrayfield at 1:30 which Aberdeen remain at Hampden to play Rangers at 4:30.

After fears for safety, kick-off timing and transport were raised by both the Edinburgh Evening News and the Evening Express, both papers combined to demand a change for supporters.

Hearts were unhappy at a scheduled 7.45pm kick-off for their tie which would have prevented some fans from attending, while Aberdeen were scheduled to play in Glasgow 15 minutes before the first train arrived.

Speaking on the campaign, Pittodrie chief Stewart Milne thanked both papers for their role in creating the change.

He said: “Credit has to go to the Evening Express and the Edinburgh Evening News for really ramping up the campaign. You have done it on behalf of the fans, you’ve been the voice of the fans.

“That is not just appreciated by the clubs involved, it’s widely appreciated by the fans out there.

“I think that the campaign got things going and then the stepping-in of the Scottish Parliament and the Police Federation has levered-up the pressure to a point where another solution had to be found.”