A general view of Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hearts: How could Craig Levein's team line up tomorrow?

Despite Steven Naismith's potential return, Hearts still have a fair few players sidelined for the trip to Pittodrie.

Midfielder Harry Cochrane and striker Craig Wighton are the latest casualties, joining Clevid Dikamona, Jimmy Dunne, Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar. Arnaud Djoum is suspended, giving Craig Levein a further headache in the midfield.

Czech goalkeeper had a night to forget against Livingston but should continue between the sticks in he Granite City.

1. Zdenek Zlamal

A first-half replacement for the injured Dikamona against Livingston, Hughes had a nightmare second 45 minutes but should feature against the Dons with Craig Levein struggling for fit centre-backs.

2. Aaron Hughes

The versatile Northern Irishman could slot into a back three as Craig Levein looks to manage without several centre-backs.

3. Michael Smith

Club captain will be called upon to organise a makeshift defence and keep Sam Cosgrove quiet.

4. Christophe Berra

