Aberdeen v Hearts: How could Craig Levein's team line up tomorrow?

Midfielder Harry Cochrane and striker Craig Wighton are the latest casualties, joining Clevid Dikamona, Jimmy Dunne, Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar. Arnaud Djoum is suspended, giving Craig Levein a further headache in the midfield.
View more
Despite Steven Naismith's potential return, Hearts still have a fair few players sidelined for the trip to Pittodrie.
Midfielder Harry Cochrane and striker Craig Wighton are the latest casualties, joining Clevid Dikamona, Jimmy Dunne, Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar. Arnaud Djoum is suspended, giving Craig Levein a further headache in the midfield.