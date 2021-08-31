Aidan Denholm nets screamer but Hearts B fall to Hamilton Accies in thrilling contest

Aidan Denholm was on target for Hearts B as they fell to Hamilton Accies. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Having defeated Edinburgh City in the previous round, Hearts were without Mihai Popescu who joined tonight’s opponents but Finlay Pollock did start.

The visitors were up against it early on, with Miko Virtanen heading a strong Accies side in front.

The game came alive in the second half following a lengthy break in play before the interval.

Euan Henderson, who had troubled early on, fed Leo Watson who delivered a cross for Mackenzie Kirk to equalise around the hour mark.

Hearts went in front moments later when Aidan Denholm produced a sublime piece of play, driving forward from deep before rifling a shot into the corner.