Aidan Denholm nets screamer but Hearts B fall to Hamilton Accies in thrilling contest
Hearts B fell to Hamilton Accies in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy at New Douglas Park as the Championship side progressed to meet the winners of Aberdeen B and Arbroath.
Having defeated Edinburgh City in the previous round, Hearts were without Mihai Popescu who joined tonight’s opponents but Finlay Pollock did start.
The visitors were up against it early on, with Miko Virtanen heading a strong Accies side in front.
The game came alive in the second half following a lengthy break in play before the interval.
Euan Henderson, who had troubled early on, fed Leo Watson who delivered a cross for Mackenzie Kirk to equalise around the hour mark.
Hearts went in front moments later when Aidan Denholm produced a sublime piece of play, driving forward from deep before rifling a shot into the corner.
The visitors could have went further ahead before Accies turned the game around with Lewis Spence and Andy Ryan scoring in the space of eight minutes.