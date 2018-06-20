Ali Crawford joins Hearts for pre-season trial

Former Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford will join Hearts for pre-season training this week.



The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Hamilton at the end of last season and has been given a trial at Riccarton. He will now try to impress manager Craig Levein and earn a contract amid interest from several other Scottish clubs, including Motherwell, Dundee and Dundee United.

Crawford was ironically released by Hearts at the age of 15 for being too small. The 5ft 8in playmaker went immediately to Hamilton and spent 11 years at New Douglas Park. He quickly progressed into the first team and became a key player with regular goals from midfield.

He is keen on a move to England but a potential return to his first club would also interest him. For now, the player must prove his fitness and undergo a rigorous pre-season programme at Riccarton under Levein's guidance.