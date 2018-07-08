Ali Crawford leaves Hearts after trial period

Ali Crawford has left Hearts after his trial period was brought to an end, the Evening News can reveal.

The 26-year-old had been training with the Edinburgh club hoping to earn a contract after leaving Hamilton Academical.

He played as a trialist in the midweek friendly win over Arbroath but has now left the squad after talks with the Hearts manager Craig Levein.

Steven Naismith's return on a season-long loan from Norwich City left Hearts with a multitude of midfield options and very little room to accommodate Crawford.

He was informed of the decision and did not take part in any of the weekend friendlies against Dumbarton and Partick Thistle. He is now on the lookout for a new team and hopes to get his future sorted quickly.