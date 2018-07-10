Ali Crawford to join Doncaster Rovers after Hearts trial

Have your say

Ali Crawford will join English League One club Doncaster Rovers after his Hearts trial ended.

Subject to a medical, the midfielder will put pen to paper at the Keepmoat Stadium after rejecting interest from other clubs in Scotland.

Crawford left Hamilton Academical in May hoping to secure a move to England, but was then offered a trial by the Hearts manager Craig Levein.

He impressed in a friendly against Arbroath last week, however Steven Naismith's return to Tynecastle Park on loan from Norwich City scuppered the chance of a contract for Crawford.

The 26-year-old has wasted no time in finding another club. Doncaster are eager to add a creative midfielder to their squad and have agreed terms to make Crawford their next signing.