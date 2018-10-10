All Hearts fans need to know about Betfred Cup semi final tickets

Have your say

Hearts have confirmed a number of details regarding tickets for the upcoming Betfred Cup semi final clash with Celtic at BT Murrayfield on October 28. Here’s all you need to know...

When are tickets on sale?

Tickets go on sale to Hearts season ticket holders from 9am on Thursday October 11. A general sale will follow from 9am on Thursday October 18.

How many tickets have Hearts been allocated?

Hearts have been given around 30,000 tickets for the match. Season ticket holders are limited to two tickets per account.

Where will Hearts fans be housed in the stadium?

Supporters will be able to purchase tickets in the East, West and South Stands at Murrayfield.

Is there a designated area for the Singing Section?

The Singing Section will be housed in Section 11 in the South Stand.

How much are tickets?

Adults: £25 - £35

Concessions (Under-16 and 65+): £10

Wheelchair users: £5 - £15

How can I buy tickets?

Over the phone, by dialling 0333 043 1874; online through Hearts’ eTickets website or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office on McLeod Street.

When will fans receive tickets?

The club will begin distributing tickets to supporters from Tuesday October 16.

How many loyalty points will I get?

Two loyalty points will be awarded for the fixture.