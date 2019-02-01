‘Always said Sean Clare would come good’ - online reaction to Hearts’ win

Here are a selection of online comments following Hearts’ 2-1 win at Kilmarnock.

Former Hearts player David Templeton tweeted: “That’s a great goal from Clare.”

BT pundit Chris Sutton added: “Well done to Hearts... season hampered by injuries to key men... dug it out tonight... two well taken goals... Levein may not be everybody’s cup of tea but he deserves respect.”

Olly Lee’s dad Rob tweeted: “Horrible game, great result.”

On Kickback, GorgieRules22 commented: “Springboard to a great 2nd half to the season and Scottish cup win.”

Hm123fc added: “I think the players deserve a lot of credit for tonight's performance. The first task is to master the pitch and then deal with the opposition. Trying to play football on that excuse of a football pitch is not easy; the ball never settles, difficult to time tackles and controlled build-up play almost impossible. They did it, scored two great goals and very rarely under any meaningful pressure in the second half.”

Certain individuals came in for praise on Kickback.

Sensescu: “Thought Bozanic was our man of the match. As the pundits would say, he does a lot of the dirty stuff which goes unnoticed.”

Hearts1975: “Always said Clare would come good and was shot down in a few quarters for saying that. He is a player, always thought that and great to see that his strength lies in goals and creating chances

“Lad has lots of promise - should be an indication not to judge too quickly and stay behind players as they can start badly then come good. Pleased for the lad.”

Hmfcbilly: “I think Clare was unfortunately made a scapegoat during our bad run. Injuries probably forced levein in to starting him earlier than he would have liked. Given the hype surrounding his signing the expectations from us fans were high. He was thrown in after recovering from injury but having no benefit of a pre season or game time. He seems to be getting up to speed now though and couple of goals has done his confidence wonders. Well done Sean, keep it up.”

LusciousLaryea: “Even with a relatively quiet (goal aside) game the amount of running Steven Naismith does off the ball and smart use of the ball to create space for others is exemplary. A huge difference in the apparent time on the ball and space our attacking players have when he isn't playing. Best player we've had since Rudi.”