Andy Halliday: Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson says 'no hard feelings' over Hearts red card

Andy Halliday was shown a red card for a challenge on Lewis Ferguson. Picture: SNS

Kevin Clancy showed Halliday a straight red card in the 89th minute for the late tackle on the Dons match-winner.

It was a challenge which provoked a strong response from the Aberdeen players and fans at the end of the 2-1 win at Pittodrie.

Halliday, who had only been on the park for 17 minutes, tried to apologise to Ferguson before leaving the field and did so again after the match.

“I saw him coming,” said the Aberdeen man. “I spoke to him outside the dressing room there.

“He said he thought he was going to come across and take the ball, it was hard to see him because of the sun, but I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I managed to ride the challenge.

“I don’t know if it was a bad one. I thought it was pretty high. I’ve spoke to him, he apologised and stuff, so no hard feelings there.

“But I haven’t seen it back so I don’t know if it's a really bad one or not.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson revealed the club won’t be appealing the decision.

“At the time I didn't think it was a red card," he said. “He comes across and it's not high, he mistimes it yes, but these days with referees you ask them a question.

“It's in front of the crowd, they get going and it's a red card. We're not going to appeal it, there's no point.”

