Ann Budge buys 200 Betfred Cup semi-final tickets for Hearts families

Ann Budge has donated 200 tickets for Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic to the club’s official charity, Big Hearts.

Jambos have wasted no time in snapping up briefs for the showpiece match on Sunday, with more than 27,000 tickets already sold and further sales expected in the coming days.

And the Hearts owner is hoping to ensure that several families have a day to remember at BT Murrayfield by covering the cost of 200 tickets for families.

Budge, who said she was delighted with the backing from the Tynecastle faithful, added: “The response from Hearts supporters has been fantastic and Sunday promises to be a very special day indeed.

“This is my way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported us.

“I personally want to ensure that as many families as possible get the opportunity to back their team on this memorable occasion, regardless of their personal or family circumstances.

“Big Hearts aims to improve the lives of people who are at higher risk of social isolation.

“This will enable them to reach out to communities across Edinburgh and distribute tickets to those who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to attend.”