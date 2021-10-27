'Anyone who booed is ridiculous' - Hearts fans react to 1-1 draw with St Johnstone

Hearts fans had their say on the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

They watched on in frustration as their team only managed a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

@ThisMyStoryPod: “6 draws. Dundee, County, Aberdeen, Hibs and St Johnstone. 5 of the bottom 6 essentially. Done more than enough in them all to pick up max points. Unbeaten, yes, but not doing enough in games, in my opinion. Aberdeen next.”

@TheHeartsReview: “Until we invest in better defenders we'll continue to drop points I'm afraid. First half poor, second half more like us. Frustrating.”

@HeartsRant: “We’re toothless in attack, resulting in draws that should’ve been wins. That being said, we’ve no divine right to rock up to this hovel and take 3 points. Disappointing but not a disaster. A strong second half. Ultimately we cannot be too disheartened after playing everyone in the division. The ‘unbeaten’ tag is tiresome given 6 draws. But we’re certainly hard to beat.”

@Amoruso1998: “Great 50 minutes after struggling to cope with the press from the the saints front line. Ginnelly running beyond striker offered threat but McKay far too deep for me. Would start GMS and Cochrane down left on Saturday. Very solid start to season but could be even better”

@andyscottisme: “Heart of Midlot1-1ian.”

@mrmatt___: “First round of fixtures and still undefeated is a positive.”

@DMcIver22: “Anyone who booed that at the end is ridiculous imo. That second half was the best I've ever seen us in Perth and if we got the rub of the green, we win that. Very encouraging overall at a ground we are, famously, s***e at.”

@krisincognito84: “Absolutely dominated that 2nd half. Really need to start putting teams away when we outplay them.”

@SWhyte1874: “More points dropped. Really need to start taking our chances.”

@anasthemanace51: “That’s four easy points dropped in the last two games. Had we won tonight and on Saturday then we would have been sitting TOP, yes, TOP of the Premiership. Absolute AGONY!