Armand Gnanduillet at the double as Hearts wrap up pre-season with a victory

Armand Gnanduillet struck twice in Hearts' 3-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Connor Smith was also on target in the Jambos final warm-up match ahead of their competitive opener away to Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup this Saturday.

Robbie Neilson named a number of established first team players in the starting line-up with Frenchman Gnanduillet joined by Mihai Popescu, Stephen Kingsley and Jamie Walker, alongside several youngsters.

There was also a start for Jordan Roberts, the winger having recovered from an niggling injury that restricted his early pre-season appearances following his return from a loan spell at Motherwell.

The match kicked off at a rain-lashed New Dundas Park and the Premiership side took the lead after 19 minutes when a cross from Leo Watson was controlled by Smith before curling a left-footed shot into the corner.

Hearts doubled their lead on the half hour when a pass from Jamie Walker split the Bonnyrigg defence for Gnanduillet to sidefoot home from close range.

Smith turned provider two minutes after the restart when a brilliant touch and pass found Gnanduillet who made it 3-0 from a tight angle with his second strike of the match.

A raft of substitutions followed as Hearts utilised their full 18-man squad. The visitors continued to dominate without adding to the scoreline.

Hearts: Stewart (Stone 67), C.Smith, Kingsley, Watson (Tait 71), Flatman, Popescu, Kingsley (McGill 50), Henderson (Kirk 71), Pollock, Gnanduillet (Hamilton 50), Walker (Darge 70), Roberts (Denholm 50).

Bonnyrigg: Adams; Young, Wilson, Hoskins; S. Gray, Turner, Stewart (C), Currie, Mair; McGachie, Trialist. Subs: Andrews, Brett, Martyniuk, Horne, Gray, Barrett.

