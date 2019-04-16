Arnaud Djoum gives update on contract situation and Hearts future

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum will take his time to weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but has been offered a new deal to remain at Tynecastle. Manager Craig Levein said in January that Djoum, who turns 30 in a fortnight, was “at an age where he wants to get one last big contract in his professional career” and admitted that the key midfielder may be able to get a more lucrative deal elsewhere, with French top-flight side Toulouse among those credited with an interested.

Djoum, speaking about his future for the first time since he became free to speak to other clubs regarding a potential pre-contract, told the Evening News he is remaining open-minded.

“I am not really any further forward with my contract situation,” he said. “I just want to finish the season, try and win the Scottish Cup and then afterwards I will think about it with my family and make the right decision.”

Djoum’s recent form has been one of the main positives during a period when Hearts have struggled for consistency in the league. After an injury-disrupted 2017/18 campaign and then a further seven months out with an Achilles’ injury last year, the midfielder, who has started all bar two of his team’s matches since returning to action last September, is delighted with his current form. “I feel much better now,” he said. “This is one of the most consistent periods I’ve had at Hearts. Since the winter break, I’ve been happy with my performances – I feel I have been playing really well. I try to give everything for the club and enjoy my football, so I am happy.”