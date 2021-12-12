'As bad a refereeing performance as you'll see': Hearts fans react to disappointing defeat to Rangers

Referee Nick Walsh showed a red card to Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly after he clashed with Borna Barisic. Picture: SNS

Here’s how the fans reacted to the result on social media...

@TheNorthCurve: "Morelos spent what felt like 5 minutes standing in our 6 yard box completely unmarked for his goal.”

@Amoruso1998: "Sh****ng it would be not turning up - it was lapses at the back and not taking chances that did it today imo.”

@jambodave81: "Corrupt refs need cleaned out in Scotland. Clear handball but as usual it’s against a Glasgow team so nothing to see here!!!”

@MsLMG79: "Started so well, guys. Heads down and get focused on Dundee. 3pts at Dens, please.”

@ScotsmanFm: "Really need a finisher in January. A consistent finisher and we score at least two, a bit of luck and its 3 or 4.”

@Leisham38: “Seen Hearts play much worse and beat Rangers, incredible we didn’t score at least a couple of goals.”

@IainGra09222268: "I thought we played alright... for once we attacked them..they were just more clinical..its small margins...if the ball to Boyce in the first couple of minutes dropped then its 1-0 and a different game.”

@hmfccallum: "That was absolutely horrible and we didn’t even play that badly. 11 vs 14.”

@knoxnmusic: "Good effort Hearts and we had a go which is what we want. Need to do that everything we play the old firm. From where I was sitting Referee and at least 1 lineman was awful throughout! Couldn't wait to book Gino. Cmon the Hearts!”

@craigdick1874: "Unlucky with the ones that hit the bar, but you have to take your chances against the OF. Goal poacher needed in January.”

@HeartsATB: "Not our day… Questionable refereeing… AGAIN?! Didn’t help that we basically chucked that game away in a 5-10 minute spell in the first half! Onto Dundee…”

@DavidChisbits: "As about as bad a refereeing performance you’ll ever see. Never had control of the game. Can’t miss that many chances against a decent Rangers side though, a really really frustrating game all round.

