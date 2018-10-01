Aussie duo on target as Hearts beat Hibs in reserve derby

Two Australian free-kicks secured victory for Hearts in the reserve Edinburgh Derby at Oriam this afternoon.

Oliver Bozanic and Ben Garuccio struck two sumptuous set-pieces to win the Reserve League meeting between the two Capital clubs.

Bozanic opened the scoring minutes from half-time with an exquisite dead-ball effort. His compatriot Garuccio produced a similarly impressive free-kick early in the second half to put the Tynecastle side in control.

Hibs named a less experienced side than Hearts despite Ofir Marciano keeping goal, and Oli Shaw lining up in attack. That was also the case when these clubs met in the Reserve Cup last month. The Tynecastle team triumphed on that occasion and were seeking a repeat inside the plush Oriam Scotland astrodome.

Dutch internationalist Miquel Nelom started for Hibs and got forward well before being replaced on 67 minutes by Kane O’Connor after picking up a knock.

Both teams struggled to create clear scoring chances during a hectic opening 45 minutes. Clevid Dikamona did make an important block to smother Josh Campbell’s shot on the edge of the Hearts penalty area. The Congolese international centre-back only arrived in Gorgie last month and stood out throughout this second-string encounter.

Another Hearts player looking confident and eager to assert himself was winger Danny Amankwaa. Hibs’ biggest threat came down their left through winger Jamie Gullan, but in truth the game remained devoid of any major incidents until two minutes before the break.

Hearts were awarded a free-kick when striker Craig Wighton was tripped from behind by Sean Mackie, resulting in a booking for the young Easter Road defender. Bozanic stepped up 20 yards out to curl an impressive left-footed set-piece over the wall and away from Marciano into the net. That gave those in maroon the advantage at the break in what was a close affair.

The second half was just five minutes old when Hearts doubled their advantage. Midfielder Alex Petkov was fouled almost 25 yards out and this time Garuccio dispatched a dipping free-kick into Marciano’s bottom right corner.

Hibs had a fine opportunity to reduce the deficit seconds later, but Campbell glanced Fraser Murray’s corner wide from close range. Then came a last-gasp clearance at the opposite end when Campbell intercepted Wighton’s effort on the Hibs goal line following excellent build-up work by Garuccio.

Substitute Euan Henderson then nodded a cross into Marciano’s arms. The Hibs keeper saved with his legs to deny Wighton again, whilst Hearts goalie Colin Doyle stopped Shaw before the end.

Hibs (4-4-2): Marciano; Donaldson, Stirling, Mackie, Nelom; Murray, Campbell, Murray, Gullan; Allan, Shaw. Subs: Martin, O’Connor, Blake, Shanley, Gallantes.

Hearts (4-4-2): Doyle; Logan, Dikamona, Baur, Garuccio; Amankwaa, Petkov, Bozanic, Mulraney; Wighton, McDonald. Subs: Silva, C Smith, Gajda, Hickey, Zanatta, Henderson, Ritchie.

Referee: Duncan Smith.