Beni Baningime in race to face Hibs as Hearts provide update on Liam Boyce and Michael Smith

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime won't be back for another few weeks.

A knee injury has proven to be slightly worse than first thought and the Congolese is expected to be absent for around another three weeks. If he needs any extra recovery time he will be in danger of missing his team’s visit to Easter Road after New Year.

“Beni is still going to be another few weeks,” manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News. “The aim is to get him back for the game before the derby if we can but I’m not sure if we’ll get him or not.

“Initially we thought he would be all right but the injury hasn’t settled down the way we wanted. We are trying for the St Johnstone game on December 29 if we can.

“He has opened his knee up a bit so we won’t risk him because he is too important for us. Peter Haring came on and did okay for us last weekend so we have options in the midfield area.”

Ahead of Sunday’s match with Rangers at Tynecastle Park, Neilson reported better news on top goalscorer Liam Boyce and defender Michael Smith. Both players were substituted with injury issues during Sunday’s win at Livingston.

Boyce is back in full training, while Riccarton staff hope Smith will manage to complete a session over the next few days and declare himself fit.

“Boycie has trained. He did full training on Wednesday with no problems at all,” said Neilson. “He felt his hamstring tighten on Sunday and he’s had calf problems recently as well but he’s fine.

“Michael Smith still hasn’t trained but we are expecting him to do a wee bit on Friday, then full training on Saturday. I think they should both be okay. Michael has had a couple of back spasms recently along with a couple of other lads but hopefully he is fine.”

Hearts coach Gordon Forrest should be back in the dugout against Rangers as his Covid isolation period will be finished. Fellow assistant Lee McCulloch is not due to return until next week.