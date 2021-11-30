Beni Baningime out of Celtic clash as Hearts boss gives timetable on midfielder's return

Beni Baningime was stretchered off during Hearts' 2-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend. Picture: SNS

The summer signing from Everton was stretchered off near the conclusion of Saturday’s 2-0 win over over the Buddies.

Though the injury isn’t bad as first feared, his manager admits the Thursday night visit to Parkhead will come too soon.

The 23-year-old could be a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Livingston, but Robbie Neilson expects to see back in action before long.

“Beni is getting scanned today so it doesn't look like he's going to be available for Thursday or the weekend. He's still walking about but we thought we'd get it scanned as a precaution because he wouldn't be ready for the game on Thursday.

"It's not going to be a long-term one, I don't think."

Though Hearts lost on their last trip to Celtic Park, going down 3-2 in the Premier Sports Cup, they earned a 1-1 draw from October’s meeting with reigning champions Rangers at Ibrox. Neilson is upbeat about their prospects of once again returning from Glasgow with a positive result.

"The last time at Celtic Park we struggled to get any pressure on Celtic in the first half and they dominated,” admitted Neilson, “but in the second half we changed it, had more pressure, were more in the game and managed to score a couple of goals.

"Off the back of a good result at the weekend, we've got a chance to go and try and implement our gameplan at Parkhead.

