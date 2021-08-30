Bristol City boss open to possibility of Taylor Moore joining Hearts on permanent deal

Taylor Moore made his Hearts debut in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United at the weekend. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old made his debut for Hearts at the weekend, coming on as an 82nd minute substitute in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United, a result which has Robbie Neilson’s men joint-top of the cinch Premiership table with rivals Hibs.

The appearance came just a day after his season-long loan move to the Tynecastle side was completed.

The former Lens youth graduate, who grew up in France, still has a year left on his deal at Bristol City after his loan expires next summer.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Pearson reveals the player was unlikely to get much playing time for the English Championship side this season and could join his new club on a permanent basis if everything goes well in the 2021/22 campaign.

Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol: "Well, he's going to get limited opportunities [at Bristol City].

"And I think it's good for him and it's just very, very straightforward: he's not going to get the exposure in games that he needs.

"And whether it turns into a permanent one, we'll see. But we're also trying to have a tighter ship in terms of finances. I never hide from that.

"It's a reality of life and football. For me, it's a no-brainer."

Moore has played 48 times for City in the second tier of English football. He’s also enjoyed loan spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool. It was at the latter where he played with Armand Gnanduillet, who advised him on the switch to Gorgie.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.