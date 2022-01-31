Broxburn Athletic assistant boss Jack Beesley steps down to take up new role at Hearts

The former Spartans and Edinburgh University forward became player-assistant when former defender Chris Townsley took over as manager in October 2000, but the East of Scotland Premier Division club have confirmed Beesley’s departure today.

Beesley made the decision with a “heavy heart” but said he had been given an opportunity he could not turn down. He was previously a children’s coach at the Spartans Academy when he played for the Lowland League club.

He said: “Whilst I didn’t manage to contribute as much on the pitch as I would have liked, I’m proud to have been part of the inaugural EoS conference winning side who had an amazing Scottish Cup in 2019/20.

Jack Beesley is leaving Broxburn for Hearts. Picture: Ian Cunningham

“The opportunity to take up a role in the children’s / youth academy of a professional role was too good to turn down.”

Townsley added: “Jack has been a great asset to the club as a player and assistant manager and he will be missed around the club.”

