Callum Paterson: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore responds to news of Hearts' transfer interest

The 28-year-old, who spent the first seven years of his professional career in Gorgie before making the switch down south, has played plenty of games for the Owls in League One this season, but most of them have been from the bench and he is out of contract at Hillsborough next summer.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, told the Evening News this week that the utility man is on he club’s radar as he looks at bolstering his squad in January, confirming that Paterson is “one who is definitely on the list”. Paterson can technically sign a pre-contract with any team outside of England when the January transfer window open in less than a month’s time.

Speaking to the media of Wednesday’s game against Exeter City this weekend, Moore said: “We’ve had nothing official at all… I’ve not heard anything, but it is relatively early. I’ve heard nothing from Hearts, so I can’t really comment on that.

“He’s part of the plans, and what you’ve said is hearsay. As far as I’m concerned he remains and keeps doing what he’s doing for us. He’s player his part, and will continue to do so. I’ll just treat it as speculation because we’ve not had an official approach.”

Paterson is expected to be in the Wednesday squad this weekend when they make the trip down to Exeter in League One.

Callum Paterson has been with Sheffield Wednesday for two and a half years now - but is a wanted man.