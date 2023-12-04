Celtic confirm transfer plans as Hearts given Rangers boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was another successful weekend for the Capital Clubs as Hearts now extend their winning streak to four games following a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock and Hibs now enjoy their own run of three triumphant matches.

A deflected Lawrence Shankland kick saw the Jambos win in Rugby Park while Dylan Vente was finally able to end his goal drought to put the Hibees 1-0 up against Aberdeen. Will Fish then headed home Hibs' second goal after half-time to secure another three points for Nick Montgomery.

Steven Naismith's side now sit in third place with Montgomery's side in fifth as both teams prepare for a hectic week including fixtures against Rangers and Celtic respectively. Ahead of the Glasgow clashes, here is the latest news from the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic confirm transfer plans

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has responded to suggestions that a goalkeeper to challenge 36-year-old Joe Hart is among his January transfer priorities by saying it is not on his mind "for now" (Daily Record).

The Northern Irishman has been full of transfer plans in the past few weeks, citing the need for further talent up top, but there is no need to strengthen the pool of options for the gloves.

Harts looked arguably culpable for Daillang Jaiyesimi's goal in the 40th minute for St Johnstone, but when asked whether he intended to look for a new keeper, Rodgers said: “It’s not one for now. I want to improve the squad over my time here, and particularly over these next couple of windows.”

Hearts given Rangers boost

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has revealed that midfielder Nicolas Raskin's injury rehab is not going well amid a fresh issue last week (Football Scotland).

Raskin was forced off during the Gers match against Hearts in October and is now set to miss the away fixture as he continues to be plagued by ongoing issues.

Manager Clement believes his countryman will need another round of testing to address the problem as his recovery is not going as planned.

"Ryan Jack will not be so long", Clement said. "Nico will have a new assessment next week because his rehab is not going well so I am not so happy about that but it is what it is.We have to find solutions.”

Rangers boss confirmed as ex-Celtic target

Rangers manager Philippe Clement featured high up on a very short list of preferred potential candidates to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic boss until Brendan Rodgers agreed to return to the Scottish champions (Daily Record).

Reportedly, Clement’s name featured high up on a very short list of preferred potential candidates to replace the outgoing Australian. At the time the Belgian was still taking home a tax-free wage from Monaco which may well have proved problematic around the negotiating table even if his long term job prospects in the Principality were already the subject of some speculation.