'Celtic, Rangers and officials against the rest': Hearts fans react to controversial defeat at Celtic Park

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is booked by referee Bobby Madden for taking his protestations too far in the mind of the official. Picture: SNS

This is what the Hearts fans had to say about the match on social media...

@hamtarts: “Unlucky boys beat with an offside goal.”

@freedomfaerats: "We were cheated plain and simple!”

@Rods1112: "Hopefully the club acts when Celtic ask for tickets at Tynecastle. The treatment of Mckay was disgraceful. They should be allocated none.”

@MacNaBracha: "Can we not replicate the final 30 minutes from kickoff? Neilson makes changes too late Woodburn can go. McEneff disappointing. GMS a lightweight.”

@footballdaft19: "Amazing that you attack when you play more attacking players. Team that finished starts on Sunday for me. 4-2-3-1, proved we can defend with a back 4, gets another attacking player in. Great last 30, shame about the 60 before.”

@cambothejambo: "Scottish football for you. Give the old firm the benefit of the doubt. Free kick for pulling a hamstringExploding head. Yellow card for Robbie for being angry that we missed a chance. SPL is now just Celtic, Rangers and the officials against the rest.”

@HFT3102000: “Can the club make a complaint about the officials? Hearts on the attack and game gets stopped because Celtic player pulls muscle. I’m afraid that’s not acceptable. It’s cheating. He then gives Celtic the ball. Disgraceful offside decision also.”

@StuttgartJambo: "Hearts leave Glasgow empty handed as yet another official completely s*** himself and decided the offside rule doesn't apply to Celtic at home.”

@delly_goat: “Poor result, but Halkett was f*****g outstanding.”

@UrsoPardo37: “I thought we were going to knick something there but it just wasn't to be.”

