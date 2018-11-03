Celtic v Hearts: Craig Levein makes four changes to starting line-up

Have your say

Hearts head coach Craig Levein has opted to reshuffle his pack after a hectic period that will see the Premiership league leaders play their third match in just six days.

On-loan Manchester United winger Demetri Mitchell returns to the fold with Harry Cochrane, Jake Mulraney and the eligible again Steven MacLean, who will complete his two-match suspension in next season’s Betfred Cup.

Dropping to the bench are Olly Lee, Callumn Morrison, Ben Garuccio and Oliver Bozanic.

Hearts: Zlamal, Smith, Dunne, Dikamona, Haring, Clare, Djoum, Haring, Mulraney, Cochrane, MacLean. Subs: Doyle, Garuccio, Hughes, Boznic, Lee, Wighton, Morrison.

Celtic: Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, McGregor, Rogic, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard. Subs: Bain, Ajer, Hendry, Hayes, Morgan, McInroy, Johnston.