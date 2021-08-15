Celtic v Hearts LIVE: Updates, reaction and analysis of the Premier Sports Cup clash
Hearts travel to Glasgow to face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup second round tie.
It is a competition which hasn’t been kind to the Tynecastle Park side. Since winning the League Cup in 1962, the club have reached just two finals and not won either game.
To reach the next round, with Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United and Livingston already qualified, Hearts will need to win a game at Celtic Park for the first time since 2009 when a Michael Stewart penalty gave the team a 1-0 win in the League Cup.
Hearts have already defeated Celtic already this season in the cinch Premiership opener but Ange Postecoglou’s men seem to have found their feet in the last couple of weeks winning their last three, scoring 13 in the process.
We will have live coverage from Celtic Park throughout the afternoon with all the latest updates, plus reaction and analysis.
Celtic v Hearts LIVE: Updates, reaction and analysis from Celtic Park
Last updated: Sunday, 15 August, 2021, 14:03
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
- Live on Premier Sports
Hearts XI
One change from last weekend’s 2-1 win at St Mirren with Stephen Kingsley coming in for Josh Ginnelly. Armand Gnanduillet is not in the squad due to a family matter.
Liam Boyce and the hunt for 20 goals
Hearts haven’t had a player score 20 goals in a season since John Robertson in 1991/92.
Could Liam Boyce be the man to achieve it?
Liam Boyce: Could Hearts MVP be the man to end club's 29-year goal hex?
There are some players who make a team tick. Take them out, and something significant is lost. The team becomes less than the sum of it parts. Nothing works quite the same.
How to watch
The game is live on Premier Sports 1.
Coverage begins at 2.30pm following the Raith Rovers v Aberdeen match.
The draw for the next round will take place after the Hearts fixture.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Celtic and Hearts at Parkhead.
The final tie of the round sees Robbie Neilson looking to record back-to-back wins over Celtic following the cinch Premiership win on the opening day.
We will have all the latest from Parkhead throughout the afternoon, as well as reaction and analysis.
Scroll to the top for the most recent updates