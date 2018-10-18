Colin Cameron can’t wait for Hearts reunion with Scottish Cup heroes

Colin Cameron can’t wait to be reunited with his old colleagues once more when Hearts’ 1998 Scottish Cup-winning team are inducted to the club’s Hall of Fame at a dinner next month.

Jim Jefferies’ side met up in May at an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their famous triumph over Rangers, and just six months on, they will be back together to be added to the pantheon of Hearts greats.

“It’s like buses, isn’t it,” joked Cameron. “We don’t see each other for ages and then two reunions come along pretty quickly. You miss the day-to-day involvement in a changing room with a great bunch of boys like that who all wanted to be successful. Having done that, it’s nice to get the chance to meet up and reminisce at a time when we’re not as capable as we were. It’s a fantastic accolade. I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have been successful with a number of clubs and to get inducted to Hearts’ Hall of Fame is just another thing I’m very proud of.”

Cameron, who enjoyed notable success at Raith Rovers, Hearts and Wolves, added: “At my first three clubs I was involved with, I was lucky enough to have achieved success with them all. They were all at different periods in my career but they’ve all got a special place in my heart. I don’t view any of my achievements as being bigger than the others. They were all big things that came at good times in my career. I won’t view getting inducted to Hearts’ Hall of Fame any different to how I felt when I was inducted to the Raith Rovers Hall of Fame. Raith was my local team so I was very proud of everything I did there, and then obviously I moved on to Hearts where the fans have always been absolutely fantastic to me. I’m very proud to be inducted.”