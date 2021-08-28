'Craig Gordon is the GOAT': Delighted Hearts fans react to away victory over Dundee United

The fans applaud the players after Armand Gnanduillet netted the second goal. Picture: SNS

Here’s what the fans had to say about the match:

@BIGgee16: “Great result hearts, like the way you teased utd letting think they where in the game....Gordon is the GOAT”

@chriswilson98: "Job done, best we’ve played in a long time… I don’t think we’ve even hit form yet either. Roll on the Hibees!”

@AndrewDowie: "Brilliant result again. When did Hearts last win back to back away league games in the top division? Superb start to the season”

@MacNaBracha: "Great result. Frustrating that we still rely on Gordon to bail us out when we should be coasting.”

@aitkengraeme: "Well played Hearts. That was easier than you made it look at times!! Gordon (as usual) and Haring were superb today! Bring on the Hibees!”

@FredSked: "Strikers scoring, a clean sheet and ANOTHER away win. Superb day all round.”

@cowanauskas: "Superb today. United had a 10/15 minute spell where Gordon made a few decent saves but apart from that a very, very good performance.”

@ThomasVolka: "Best Hearts away first half performance I’ve seen in a long time in the premiership. Should have killed the game off quicker and not let them get back into it. Gordon deserves a statue. Beni and Haring bossed it. Robbie needs to keep a back 3 and not change it. Undefeated.”

@stevenallan174: "Moaners will no be happy, surly Neilson must be sacked now no? I’m no happy being joint top surly it’s top or he’s out?”

