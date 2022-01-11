Craig Halkett signs new Hearts contract as club await answer from another key player

Halkett agreed a new two-and-a-half-year deal to remain at Tynecastle Park until 2024. Kingsley has also been offered new terms in an effort to keep him beyond the expiry of his existing deal this summer.

Both defenders have been consistent performers for the Edinburgh club this season and are seen as important players for the future. Hearts are hopeful Kingsley will follow Halkett and put pen to paper soon.

“I’m delighted that Craig has committed his future to the club,” manager Robbie Neilson told the official club website. “He’s a big player for us and he’s really come into his own this season with some standout performances.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Halkett has signed a new deal at Hearts.

“To have him around for the next two-and-a-half years is welcome news and I’m sure he and the team will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage also welcomed the news and stated that Halkett is very much a key figure at Tynecastle. “We want to keep our best players at the club so that we can continue to progress, and Craig has been a big part of our journey so far,” he said.

“It was, therefore, a no brainer to make him an offer and I’m really happy that there was a keenness from all sides to get it done. It’s great news ahead of our return to action, and I’m hopeful that we’ll have even more good news in the coming days.”

Message from the editor