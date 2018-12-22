Craig Levein brands Demetri Mitchell 'stupid' over sending off

Hearts boss Craig Levein branded left-back Demetri Mitchell "stupid" for his red card in the defeat at Aberdeen.

The Jambos fell to a 2-0 defeat with goals from Sam Cosgrove in either half, and the afternoon was compounded when Demetri Mitchell was sent off.

The on loan star struggled throughout the game and was sent for an early bath after a challenge on Aberdeen's Dean Campbell with more than ten minutes of the match remaining.

However, Levein had little sympathy for the player, stating he could find it difficult to get back in the team following his suspension.

"Stupid," he said. "No complaints whatsoever.

"He is on a yellow card, he knows that and it's not even a situation where we were in trouble and he needs to make a challenge. I think it was just stupid.

"He will miss a game, someone will come in and take his place and he might not get back in.

"Sheer stupidity."