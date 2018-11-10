Craig Levein calls on Hearts fans to 'never cross' the lines of the Edinburgh derby

Craig Levein has called on the Hearts support to "never cross any of the lines that were crossed" in the Edinburgh derby.

The goalless fixture with Hibs on Halloween night was marred by fan misbehaviour with the Easter Road side's boss Neil Lennon being struck by a coin thrown from the Tynecastle Main Stand.

It was just one of a number of unsavoury incidents in the game with Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal being hit by a Hibs fan. Meanwhile, a number of flares were thrown onto the pitch and between fans.

Hearts owner Ann Budge released a statement on Friday afternoon warning supporters they could face lifetime bans for unacceptable conduct within Tynecastle Park.

In addition to closing off section N to matchday tickets, Hearts have warned that anyone caught bringing pyrotechnics into the ground will receive a lifetime ban. Budge also stated that either an indefinite or lifetime ban would be considered for any supporter “singing or chanting any song or flying any flag which is recognised as being sectarian, racist or political in its intent”.

In his programme notes ahead of the home fixture with Kilmarnock, Craig Levein praised the Hearts support but urged fans not to overstep the mark.

He wrote: "I'd like to finish by saying that I love Tynecastle Park. I love the atmosphere, I love that the fans are close to the pitch and I love that they really can act as a twelfth man and spur the team on during those difficult moments. I don't want that to ever change, but we must - for all our sakes - never cross any of the lines that were crossed last time we were here ten days ago.

"Scottish football needs this famous ground to be at its best, and so does everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club."