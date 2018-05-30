Craig Levein closing in on his new No.1 goalkeeper at Hearts

Hearts manager Craig Levein admits he must now find two new goalkeepers after selling No.2 Jack Hamilton to Dundee. With first-choice Jon McLaughlin out of contract and expected to leave Tynecastle Park, Levein is seeking an experienced No.1 and a capable understudy.

He reported he is closing in on one target to replace McLaughlin but finer details of a deal are still being ironed out. He is content to wait to identify the man who would be Hearts’ new back-up keeper.

Craig Levein

“I’ve got one keeper which I think will get done and I will just wait for a little bit longer and see if something else comes up. I want an experienced goalie to play,” stated Levein.

“Young Kelby Mason has been doing well so he can fill in for us in the meantime. I haven’t actually nailed my colours to the mast on the second goalkeeper.

“My mind is open as to whether it’s another young one who is looking for experience and can be adequate back-up, or whether we get an older one who provides an old head and guaranteed level of performance.

“I’m working on the goalkeeping thing right now so we will see what happens.”

Levein admitted letting Hamilton move to Dens Park for an undisclosed fee was the correct decision for both parties. “I felt it was best for him and for us. He was great back-up for me, so now I’m going to have to go out and find two goalkeepers,” he continued.

“The easiest thing in the world for me would have been to keep a hold of him, but he isn’t going to progress sitting on our bench.

“If he went out on loan, then I’m always going to have that question in my head when he comes back about whether he can go out at Tynecastle and play with the calmness and composure that he will get in time.

“It’s quite difficult when you’re a young lad in that goalkeeping position because the pressures are different, as we saw recently in the Champions League final.”