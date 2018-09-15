Craig Levein ‘excited’ at prospect of signing Wednesday target

Hearts manager Craig Levein has declared his excitement at the prospect of signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare.

The 21-year-old was at Fir Park today to see the Tynecastle side defeat Motherwell 1-0 and is set to become the club’s 18th signing of the summer.

Levein said: “He’s nearly signed. It’s been quite complicated. He’s a Sheffield Wednesday player essentially because he’s subject to training compensation. We’re just trying to get that whole thing sorted out. I believe the paperwork’s nearly done and he should be signed with us by Monday and I can’t tell you how excited I am about that.”

Clare, who has previously spent time on loan with Bury, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham, turned down the chance to sign a new contract with Wednesday and was linked with Aston Villa and Rangers earlier this summer.

