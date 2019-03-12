Craig Levein explains why he’s signed Aidy White for Hearts

Craig Levein believes Hearts’ new signing Aidy White can become a major asset at Tynecastle Park once fully fit. The 27-year-old left-back hasn’t played competitively for more than two years but Hearts aim to hone him into a key player.

White, formerly of Leeds United and Barnsley, joined the Edinburgh club last week on a contract until 2021. Manager Levein admitted he will need to time to work on fitness after a troublesome groin problem.

White’s last match was back in January 2017 for Barnsley before injury struck. He is now clear of his fitness issues and Hearts believe he can become a vital component of their team if he can recapture the form he showed in England.

“He’ll need a bit of time. We’ve been monitoring his progress for the last year or so,” said Levein. “We’ve kept in touch with him over the last year or so and he’s at the point now where he’s injury-free, which is the point we were waiting on.

“Now it’s a combination of us and him trying to get to him up to full speed. If we can get him back to what he was, then he’ll be a major asset.

“I actually saw him playing with Leeds while watching Robert Snodgrass when I was Scotland manager. I’ve seen him play quite a few times and he’s played at a good level with Leeds and Barnsley.

“If he hadn’t been injured, he’s not one we would have been able to get on our radar and get up here. He’s been out for quite a while so a lot of things need to go right for him to get back to the level he was at.”