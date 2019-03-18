Craig Levein explains why Hearts fans were right to boo team off at Hamilton

Craig Levein admitted Hearts were as poor as they have been in Saturday’s first half at Hamilton and could not complain about supporters jeering. A laboured first 45 minutes cost the Edinburgh club in Lanarkshire as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, with travelling fans audibly upset at full-time.

Manager Levein was as annoyed as supporters with the performance, particularly an insipid first half in which the Hamilton defender Aaron McGowan struck the game’s only goal. Hearts dominated the second period but did not test Gary Woods in the Accies goal.

Levein told the Evening News he was struggling for positives afterwards and conceded supporters were entitled to criticise. “We get booed from our supporters when we don’t do well. On Saturday, we didn’t do well. They are entitled to do that. I’m not happy with the performance so they are entitled not to be happy with it as well,” he said.

“I’m struggling to find things that are really positive. A few players played alright, like Arnaud Djoum and Peter Haring. Craig Wighton was okay when he came on.

“We didn’t do enough to cause Hamilton problems and that’s what annoyed me. The first half was as poor as we have been. The second half was much better, we had more control of the match and moved the ball a bit quicker.

“We did cross the ball but the accuracy was off and Hamilton defended like a team who really needed the points.

“The game had 0-0 written all over it with the way we played. I can’t remember our goalkeeper, Bobby Zlamal, doing anything apart from coming off his line sharply once or twice. It was hell of a frustrating watching the slow tempo we had, particularly in the first half.”