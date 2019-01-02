Craig Levein has ‘no worries’ about David Vanecek as Hearts arrival draws nearer

Czech striker David Vanecek arrives in Edinburgh this weekend to begin his Hearts career in earnest.

He will travel to Spain with his new team-mates next week and manager Craig Levein insists he has no concerns about his latest signing adapting to life at Tynecastle Park. Vanecek scored seven goals in 16 appearances for FK Teplice during the first half of the season despite signing a pre-contract agreement to join Hearts back in July. His last game was on November 30 as he incurred a suspension prior to the Czech league’s winter shutdown.

The 27-year-old trained at home in the Czech Republic during December to prepare for the move to Scotland. His Hearts contract runs from now until May 2020 and Levein will get his first look at the new arrival during next week’s five-day training camp near Murcia.

With Steven Naismith just back from injury and Uche Ikpeazu still sidelined, Vanecek is coming in at a timely juncture to reinforce the Hearts attack.

“He is going to Spain with us and I know he has kept himself ticking over so I have no worries about him,” the manager confirmed to the Evening News.