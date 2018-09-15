Craig Levein in stand for Hearts' fixture with Motherwell

Craig Levein will take a place in the stand for today's trip to Motherwell.

Hearts boss has returned to his position after a health scare last month which saw him taken to hospital.

On Thursday, he spoke to the media for the first time since Hearts' 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.

While admitting he was feeling "a hell of a lot better" he was unsure about returning to the dugout.

He said: "I have a bit of a cold and I’m a wee bit lacking in energy, but I will make that decision tomorrow. For me it’s simply about having energy - in case I need to fight with Stephen (Robinson).”

However, he will oversee the game from the Phil O'Donnell Stand with Austin MacPhee patrolling the technical area.

Levein has named two changes to the team which defeated St Mirren 4-1 with Arnaud Djoum and Callumn Morrison coming for Ben Gauccio and Steven MacLean.

