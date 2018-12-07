Craig Levein: Maybe the Old Firm can give up European money for VAR

Craig Levein has cheekily called on Celtic and Rangers to give up some of their European money in order to pay for the introduction of VAR in Scottish football.

The Hearts boss has watched his side fall victim to poor refereeing decisions in each of the last two games.

Craig Levein confronts referee Andrew Dallas after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at McDiarmid Park. Picture: SNS

First Alfredo Morelos was allowed to score from an offside position in what would prove to be the winning goal in Rangers’ 2-1 win at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Then on Wednesday night Hearts were pegged back when Peter Haring was wrongly adjudged to have fouled St Johnstone’s Liam Cooper in the penalty area.

Referencing a recent act of generosity by the bigger clubs in the Netherlands, Levein responded to a question about the use of video assistant referee technology in Scottish football by stating that the money would have to come from similar avenues.

He said: “I read recently Ajax gave up their European money to take up the plastic pitches and put down grass pitches for the rest of the clubs in the league. Maybe the Old Firm will give up their European money to put VAR in for everybody”