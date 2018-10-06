Craig Levein: Move to Murrayfield is victory for common sense

Craig Levein declared the decision to move Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic to Murrayfield as a victory for common sense.

The manager was livid at the SPFL’s initial decision to stage the match at Hampden at 7.45pm on Sunday, October 28, just hours after Aberdeen faced Rangers at the same venue.

But, after widespread outcry, the Hearts game was switched to the home of rugby in Edinburgh, with a 1.30pm kick-off.

“Common sense won in the end and the supporters were catered for, which is the most important thing,” said Levein. “The day we turn our backs on them or don’t consider their needs is a bad day for Scottish football. The best outcome has been achieved and that’s all that matters.

“I’m just happy we got there in the long run and the main people have been looked after. You have four of the best teams in Scotland playing in two massive games, watched by over 100,000 people. We want that to be a great experience for everybody. I want it to be a great experience for my players, my coaching staff, myself and everybody at the club.

“The way it was looking it wasn’t going to be a great experience for our supporters. But the way it has turned out, I am thrilled with the outcome.”