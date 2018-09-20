Craig Levein named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for August

Hearts boss Craig Levein has been named manager of the month for August after his side’s perfect start to the 2018/19 campaign.

The Jambos currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership with 15 points from five matches and eight consecutive wins in all competitions.

An emphatic 4-1 away win at Hamilton on the opening day of the season was followed up with a 1-0 home win over Celtic.

A trip to East End Park to face Dunfermline in a Betfred Cup tie produced a 1-0 win before a hard-fought victory by the same scoreline over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Levein’s last manager of the month prize at Hearts came in April 2003, although the Tynecastle boss picked up four gongs between November 2006 and November 2009 during his time in charge of Dundee United.

Hearts host Livingston on Saturday, with the capital club aiming to make it six wins on the trot.