Craig Levein reveals game he’s pencilled in for Steven Naismith return

Steven Naismith is set to make his return to the Hearts side for the trip to Aberdeen a fortnight today.

The talismanic attacker has missed the past six matches since suffering a knee injury in the opening minutes of the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in October.

Although he has returned to training, Craig Levein doesn’t anticipate the Scotland internationalist featuring until the trip to Pittodrie on December 22.

Asked if Naismith had any chance of returning against Motherwell today, the manager said: “No, he will play against Aberdeen.”

Levein is hopeful that captain Christophe Berra, who has just returned following a four-month lay-off with a hamstring injury, will be fine to lead the team for a third game in just six days this afternoon. “He’s really important to us and I just want to make sure he is right,” said the manager.