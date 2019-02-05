Craig Levein reveals positive news for injured Hearts duo and pokes fun at latest refereeing controversy

Have your say

Craig Levein gave Hearts fans more good news ahead of the club’s midweek clash with Livingston.

Hearts manager Craig Levein speaks to the press. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

The Tynecastle boss revealed that Uche Ikpeazu could make his eagerly awaited return to the team on Sunday in the Scottish Cup fifth round clash with Auchinleck Talbot.

The imposing striker hasn’t played since 7 October due to a foot injury sustained in a challenge with Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson in September.

Ikpeazu became a fans’ favourite early on with his bustling play and the way he would bully opposition defenders. He netted four times in his ten appearances before the injury having signed in the summer from Cambridge United.

Peter Haring is set to give Hearts a further boost. The midfielder is nearing a comeback and recently returned to training.

The Austrian played through a hernia issue before undergoing a successful operation.

Meanwhile, Levein was asked about the recent penalty controversy. Rangers were awarded four spot-kicks in their 4-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend.

The 54-year-old responded in a manner which is becoming his norm.

He said: “The 20-yard box? We’re going to get one of them down at Tynecastle. Brilliant, eh?”

